Zamfara has huge comparative advantage in agriculture — Gov Lawal

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed Zamfara State’s strong comparative advantage in agriculture, calling on global investors to take advantage of the vast opportunities available in the state.

The governor made the call during the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days 2025, held from November 26 to 28 in Rabat, Morocco.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the AIF Market Days brought together leading investors across the continent, enabling deal negotiations and supporting major investment decisions. The event, led by the African Development Bank in collaboration with six founding institutions, serves as a strategic platform to accelerate financing and structuring of transformative projects in Africa.

During the summit, Governor Lawal featured in high-level discussions on enhancing private investments, scaling infrastructure delivery through public-private partnerships, and mobilizing domestic capital to spur Africa’s development.

On the sidelines of the forum, the governor supervised the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Zamfara State Government and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI) to drive large-scale agricultural transformation in the state.

According to the statement, the partnership places Zamfara among the key beneficiaries of the INTEGRANIUM Agricultural Transformation Initiative—an ambitious national programme focused on mechanized farming, agro-processing, post-harvest systems, and improved global market access.

Under the agreement, Zamfara State will provide land, infrastructure, security, and an enabling regulatory environment, while MoFI will lead financing mobilization, investor coordination, and project development support. The initiative is expected to boost job creation, strengthen value chains, enhance food security, and drive inclusive growth in Zamfara and the wider North-West region.

Speaking at a roundtable with investors, Governor Lawal described Zamfara as an agricultural powerhouse with enormous potential.

“I am glad that the African Development Bank is here with other leading global investors. Agriculture is the way forward for Africa, Nigeria, and Zamfara State in particular due to the many opportunities available,” he said.

“In Zamfara State, our comparative advantage is agriculture. We grow all crops in the state; we are not limited to soybeans. We have the land, and it is fertile.

“I am inviting all global investors to come to Zamfara. We are in the final stages of completing our international cargo airport, building a five-star hotel, and undertaking extensive urban renewal projects.”

Governor Lawal noted that Zamfara is witnessing rapid development across multiple sectors, making it a prime destination for sustainable investments.