Yerima allegedly trailed in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

Lieutenant A.M. Yerima, a young Nigerian Navy officer involved in a recent altercation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, reportedly escaped an attempted trailing by unidentified individuals in Abuja last night.

According to sources, men in two unmarked Hilux vans without name tags followed Yerima from the NIPCO Filling Station along the Kubwa Expressway to Gado Nasco Way.

The officer, however, reportedly executed strategic maneuvers to evade the trailing vehicles.

The incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m., is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities.

A source, who declined to provide further details, stated that the investigation is ongoing and sensitive information is being withheld to avoid compromising the process.

Yerima had earlier clashed with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike during a tense encounter in Abuja. Since then, the incident has generated divergent public opinions.

The Presidency is said to have intervened, prompting FCT authorities to withdraw demolition equipment that had been sent to the disputed land at Gaduwa District.