World Cup Play-Off Final: Ndidi cleared to face DR Congo

Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi has been cleared to play for the Super Eagles in Sunday’s crucial World Cup play-off final against DR Congo, following confirmation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF stated that yellow cards accumulated during the World Cup qualifying rounds do not carry over into the playoff stage, meaning Ndidi is not at risk of suspension for the decisive fixture.

There were earlier reports that Ndidi’s yellow card in Nigeria’s 4-1 semi final victory over Gabon meant he would miss the Africa World Cup play-off final against DR Congo.

“Cautions accumulated during the World Cup qualifiers do not carry over into the playoffs; only confirmed suspensions apply,” the body clarified.

Ndidi is expected to play a key role in midfield as the Super Eagles push for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria faces DR Congo to determine who represents Africa in the intercontinental play-offs next year.