Wizkid’s son Boluwatife Balogun releases rap snippet

By Enitan Abdultawab

Boluwatife Balogun, the 14-year-old son of Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid, made headlines on social media after posting a 50-second clip of trap rap that demonstrated incredible self-assurance and artistic maturity.

Boluwatife, who now goes by the name “Champz,” sings powerful, confident lyrics in the brief video that was released on X (formerly Twitter). It alludes to Al Pacino and his “Champs” trademark, with the content amassing over a million views already.

Fans immediately praised the young artist’s vocal flow and confident delivery in the video, which showed him in a laid-back studio session.

They also noted his distinct edge and compared it to his father’s early sound. Even popular Nigerian legendary rapper, Olamide, reposted the snippet and this, according to music lovers, is an endorsement for the youngster into the Nigerian music industry.

His current freestyle is “proof that he’s been preparing for this moment all along,” according to fans who have also brought up old videos of him rapping to American hip-hop songs when he was younger.

Wizkid has not yet made a public statement regarding his son’s viral moment. But it is very much expected that the celebrity is pleased with his son’s developing love of music.

Boluwatife’s growth is very meteoric. Apart from being an up-and-coming artiste, he is also a fashion brand owner.

He became one of Nigeria’s youngest confirmed CEOs when he founded the clothing brand Czar & Czarina on his seventh birthday in 2018.

The release date for the rap album is unknown yet.

Vanguard News