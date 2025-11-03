I can afford a private jet but… – Don Jazzy

Popular music producer Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, says that although he has long had the financial capacity to buy private jets and luxury cars, he prefers to invest in acquiring valuable skills, including forex trading.

Speaking in an interview with Habby FX in a video shared on YouTube on Sunday, Don Jazzy explained that while he could easily afford extravagant purchases, his priorities lie in building long-term investments and supporting those around him.

“I’ve been blessed enough for a long time to be able to afford any type of car I want or even buy a private jet but I have more important things to take care of. Nothing beats investment,” he said.

He noted that investment goes beyond money, stressing the importance of self-development. According to him, learning forex trading is part of his personal growth journey.

“The forex that I’m learning now is an investment in myself. Tomorrow, it’s going to turn into something, a skill I can use. Don’t just be useless. Go and acquire some skill,” he added.

The Mavin Records boss also encouraged young people to embrace skill acquisition rather than relying solely on white-collar jobs, especially in a rapidly evolving digital and AI-driven era.

“You don’t have to be a doctor, lawyer, or engineer. In this internet and AI age, a lot of jobs will disappear. Why not learn something tangible? Even carpentry or furniture making, we still import tables and chairs from Turkey and China. If we had skilled people here, we could produce those things ourselves,” he said.

