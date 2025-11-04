I converted from Christianity to Islam – Burna Boy

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has opened up about his journey from Christianity to Islam, saying that despite his religious exploration, he remains uncertain about spiritual truth.

In an interview with Plaqueboymax, the Grammy-winning singer explained that he was raised a Christian simply because it was the faith of his parents and the environment in which he grew up.

Burna Boy said he later made a conscious decision to embrace Islam and went on to explore other religious doctrines in search of deeper understanding. However, he admitted that his quest has only led to more questions than answers.

“Religion is a controlled mechanism. In all my research, there is always one scientific fact that goes against every book. Everything comes from the workshop of the sun,” he said.

“I am very spiritual. I believe we are creations. If we are creations, there must be a creator. Everyone is coming up with versions that are confusing me.

“That is what your parents believe in. That is what you are born into. I grew up as a Christian, but then I converted to Islam and all types. It is like I have studied it all. I am still out here trying to find what is really going on.

“The more I researched, the more confused I got. This is the problem. All I know is that the truth is there is something up there protecting me. That I am in tune with. That is why when I pray, I feel like I am being heard.”

Vanguard News