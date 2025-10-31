‘I feel free in Nigeria, not in America’ — Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy has reaffirmed his strong connection to Nigeria while reflecting on his experience living abroad, particularly in the United States.

Speaking in a recent interview, the “Last Last” hitmaker was asked how life in America compares to Nigeria.

In response, he said, “I like freedom, and the definition of freedom is in my country.”

Although he acknowledged that there are things he enjoys about living in the U.S., Burna Boy said he does not feel completely at ease there.

“I can never be fully free here, if I could though,” he stated, adding humorously, “’Cause N+gg+s go to jail — like all the best Nigg+s I know go to jail, and I know that’s not what I’m trying to do.”

Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is widely known for his outspoken nature and deep pride in his African identity.

His music, which blends Afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall, has earned him a global audience. He often uses his platform to speak about themes such as freedom, culture, and self-expression

Vanguard News