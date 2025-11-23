What Nollywood actresses say about BBL, body enhancement

By Ayo Onikoyi

The conversation around Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures and body enhancement continues to gain traction in Nollywood, as actresses openly share their views on the trend shaping beauty standards in the entertainment industry.

From concerns about societal pressure to advocacy for body autonomy, stars across the industry are offering candid perspectives on a subject that remains both controversial and popular.

Uche Ogbodo

She admitted to having a BBL surgery. She said the decision was driven by her mental health and confidence, especially after giving birth. She also emphasized honesty about body enhancement, because she feels “people should know when you’ve worked on your body.”

Wumi Toriola

She publicly hinted at going for a BBL. In an Instagram post, she said: “I am allegedly going for BBL. Nothing consign me with natural body allegedly.”

Ayo Adesanya

Veteran actress who commented critically on the trend of artificial enhancement: she said actors should focus more on their craft and talent rather than on “superficial attributes.” She warned that the push for BBL might be a fad and not a lasting trend: “a few years from now, BBL may not work again.”

Bimbo Akintola

Akintola criticized newer generations of actresses, claiming many are now “more passionate about BBL than content.” Her argument was that the industry is becoming too focused on looks (and enhancements) instead of substance.

Esther Nwachukwu (Esther Sky)

She strongly criticized BBL, calling it “foolish.” She stated she doesn’t need the surgery because she “already has a ‘big butt’,” and she sees BBL as making people look “fake.”

Some listicles or YouTube videos claim other Nollywood actresses like Angela Okorie, Destiny Etiko, Peggy Ovire, Uche Montana have had BBL or plastic surgery without any hard evidence. None of the actresses listed had confirmed they had the surgery or deny it in any report. So it can only be taken with a pinch of salt.