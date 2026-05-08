Joan Johnson speaks out against body shaming in Nollywood

By Benjamin Njoku

Joan Johnson has spoken out about facing body shaming since her acting debut, highlighting the intense scrutiny actresses face over their appearance in Nollywood.

In a chat with NollyNow, the actress recounted being told early in her career that she would never succeed unless she had cosmetic surgery.

Despite that discouraging remark, Johnson held firm in the belief that her talent would create opportunities for her and it did. “I am very confident that nothing will make me feel inferior or pressure me to change my body,” she said.

Johnson’s experience reflects a wider pattern among fast-rising actresses, many of whom are judged more for their looks than for their craft. The trend has prompted a growing number of women in the industry to push back and challenge unrealistic beauty standards.