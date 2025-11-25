Video: How someone planted Marijuana in my car in 1987 – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has shared a striking account from 1987 involving an alleged attempt to implicate him by planting marijuana in his car.

He said the incident took place in Kaduna and was uncovered in an unexpected way.

Speaking to congregants in a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, Oyedepo explained that the plot came to light after his former driver, Clifford, insisted on washing the vehicle that morning.

“Someone once planted Mar!juana in my car, I’ve never seen it in my life so I wouldn’t know, my driver then who was a pastor came in from kastina and told me he wanted to wash my car that morning, mysteriously he was removing the seats and he found a freshly wrapped weed under… pic.twitter.com/g7ytGVoLbU — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) November 25, 2025

“Some fellows planted marijuana in my car in those days, 1987, in Kaduna, at the mechanical shop,” Oyedepo said.

“I’ve never seen it in my life, so I wouldn’t know. My driver, who was my former driver, came in from Katsina, and he said, ‘Sir, let me wash the car this morning.’

“He was now a pastor. So he came, I’m going to wash the car. Mysteriously, he was removing the seat—I’ve never seen that kind of car wash in my life—and found a freshly wrapped stuff. He opened it.

“Clifford ran to me, shivering, and I said, ‘What’s the matter?’ He said, ‘See, see, see.’ I said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘That’s one of the things my wife plants behind the house.’

“He said, ‘This is wee-wee.’ I said, ‘What is wee-wee?’ I came to know Jesus early, so I didn’t have the opportunity of knowing such things.”

According to Oyedepo, events took an even more unsettling turn later that night when police officers stopped him and demanded to search his car.

He continued, “That night, I was returning home from the office, and the policeman who would salute me stopped me. I said, ‘Come on.’ I said, ‘What for?’ He said, ‘We want to check.’

“They went to the exact spot where that thing was kept. I said, ‘Shame on you.’ He said, ‘Sorry, sir.’”

The cleric said the episode underscored his belief in divine protection, describing it as proof of God’s power over malicious schemes.

“No one can keep himself. We are kept by the power of God. There are many poor people in prison today who didn’t do anything.

“They just found themselves there by the scheming of the wicked. You will not fall victim. That’s why the earlier you know Him and work with Him, the better for you,” he said.

Vanguard News