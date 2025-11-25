UAB footballer arrested after accused of stabbing two teammates

By Patrick Igwe

Daniel Israel Mincey, a 20-year-old football player at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing two teammates hours before a game.

Mincey, from Pompano Beach, Florida, was arrested Saturday morning by campus police and booked into Jefferson County Jail, where he remains in custody with bail set at $90,000.

Court documents allege Mincey tried to intentionally kill teammate Jasire Peterson and caused serious physical injury to Joshua Underwood with a knife.

A lawyer representing Mincey’s family, David Bigney, said it is too early to comment as the evidence is still being reviewed.

The incident took place at UAB’s Football Operations Building on Saturday morning.

Both injured players were hospitalized and have since been released and are recovering, according to interim head coach Alex Mortensen.

“I’ve had the opportunity to sit with our injured players and their family and they are okay with me telling you that they have left the hospital and are recovering,” he said



Mincey, who transferred to UAB from the University of Kentucky in May, has been removed from the team’s online roster.

Mortensen said the team went ahead with its scheduled game against the University of South Florida so seniors could play their final match and praised players for pushing through the difficult situation, noting that some chose to sit out.

Vanguard News