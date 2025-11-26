Two parents of abducted Niger schoolchildren confirmed dead

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna – Two parents of some of the students abducted from St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri village, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State have died.

One of the parents is a man identified as Anthony Musa while the other is a female whose identity is not yet known.

This was confirmed in Minna, Niger State capital, on Tuesday by the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, through his media aide, Daniel Atori.

The bishop, who is also the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and also the proprietor of the school, said: “The man Anthony Musa died of heart attack but the female we don’t have the details yet because we couldn’t get the family.”

Details later…