Two killed as vigilante foils bandit attack at Kogi community school

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, came under attack in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 November 2025, when suspected bandits invaded the community.

Members of the Kiri Vigilante Group were said to have swiftly mobilised and confronted the attackers.

Community sources indicated that the vigilante team successfully rescued students who had initially been taken during the assault, adding that none remained in captivity following their intervention.

The incident reportedly resulted in the death of one vigilante member who was killed while defending the community, as well as one resident who died during the rescue operation.

No Student Was Kidnapped — Council Chairman

However, the Chairman of Kabba/Bunu LGA, Zaccheus Dare Micheal, refuted reports that any students were abducted during the attack. He stated that although armed attackers attempted to breach the school, the effort was repelled.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Omofa John, the chairman clarified: “The attention of the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Authority has been drawn to reports circulating on social media about the attack at the Kiri axis of Bunu District. For clarity, we wish to state the following: The bandits attacked, but they were resisted and repelled by our security team.

There were casualties — one hunter and one resident — as a result of stray bullets. The Joint Task Force has intensified operations to restore public confidence in the area.

We urge the public to desist from circulating unverified information on social media, as offenders will face the full wrath of the law.

Security units and local vigilantes are currently combing the surrounding bushes, and normalcy has been restored under strict monitoring.”

Authorities say operations are ongoing to ensure lasting security in the affected area.