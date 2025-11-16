Trump’s Threat: Unity is our Strength, by Dele Sobowale

Dele Sobowale

The Man in the Middle

“You will go mostly safely in the middle” -Ovid, Roman Poet, 43BC -17AD.

Ovid never lived in a country called Nigeria and at a time like this. Otherwise, he would have known that the man in the middle stands a good chance of getting punched from both sides in the fight. Many peacemakers have died unexpectedly.

Still, this is my country; and it is in deadly turmoil which could result in bloodshed. It is not time to stay on the fence.

In the storm of national controversies ignited by President Trump’s threat to invade Nigeria, I am one of a very tiny minority of Nigerians caught in all the crossfire – whether religious, political, ethnic or just mischievous.

On my father’s side in Lagos, Christians constitute about 85 per cent of the people I serve as Head of Family. By a twist of fate, it is the same side of the family which has linked me/us to the North. My paternal grandmother – Aisha — was a Fulani born and raised in Shinkafi, Zamfara State.

My grandfather was a Muslim and an Imam. His vault is still in our family house at Agbowa-Ikosi.

My father, his only surviving son, was forced to convert to Christianity when he was dragged off to war in Europe. That was how generations of Sobowales became Christians.

Muslims are in overwhelming majority in my mother’s side of Lagos Island.

My grandmother, also a rebel, married a Christian and had only one daughter, who also married a Christian.

I was brought up as a Christian. But, my wife was the daughter of a Chief Imam in Lagos Island.

Irrespective of who is making the one-sided narrative regarding religious conflict in Nigeria, people like me feel cold.

Right now, we are confronted with how to respond to an open threat to our sovereignty and I am appalled that the response is a deeply divided nation instead of a united front.

Virtually on all sides, those who feel allegiance to Christianity or Islam, instead of Nigeria, engage in denial of facts which could weaken their positions if they dared to admit some truths which have been documented in the past – and the records are still available.

However, my objective here is not to engage anyone in needless controversy but to plead for all of us to pause for a while and consider how we can unite and fight the enemy at the gate.

Trump has already achieved some of his objectives when the threat was issued. He has openly divided us.

Consequently, millions of Nigerians are now ready to welcome American troops without consideration of the repercussions. That is dangerous.

We are back to the Slave Trade in a modern form. The white men never went into the bush to capture slaves. Armed Nigerians were sent to bring the captives. History does not repeat itself; stupid and short-sighted people do – virtually all the time.

Trump’s Threat and its Historical Origins

“Invariably, the most dangerous people seek power” – Saul Bellow, 1915-2005.

When Bellow, an American and a Nobel Prize Winner, wrote those words, the United States of America was regarded as the world’s best hope for democracy and the defender of peoples’ freedom everywhere.

Freed largely of an imperialist past, it was accepted as the global leader after a monumentally tragic Second World War, WWII.

Former colonies in Africa, Asia, the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans gladly followed its leadership – despite the efforts of Britain and France to retain control over their old colonies.

It was the US, which, for several decades, championed the cause of poor former colonies in the United Nations; denounced dictatorships and forcefully rejected the notion that might is right.

The nation, from 1945, under various Presidents, backed up those ideals by providing technical, educational, and, above all, economic assistance to back up its claim to global leadership.

“I had rather be right than be President” -Henry Clay, 1772-1852.

Even, the harshest critic of US global policies, over time, cannot deny the unprecedented economic support which poor nations have received from Uncle Sam – as the nation was called until recently. The transformation of the US, where I received university education and early work experience in 1964 to 1974- with everlasting gratitude – today constantly places me in various forms of personal dilemma.

I still strongly believe that the USA, based on the ideals of its founding fathers, remains the best hope for mankind.

At the same time, it is becoming increasingly clear that American leaders no longer value statesmanship.

Instead, every American President, since George Bush Jr, had established political survival and winning elections, at all costs, as the primary objective.

When Henry Clay made that declaration, he was addressing fellow Americans who treasured honour and truth in the conduct of public affairs.

By the time Bush ordered the invasion of Iraq, based on a disgraceful lie by America, the late Saddam Hussein was in possession of “weapons of mass destruction”, the US had lost its moral compass. Its leadership had passed into the hands of con men and dangerous adventurers – including Obama.

“Better a declared enemy, than a doubtful ally” – Napoleon Bonaparte, 1769-1821.

President Donald Trump is only the latest American leader who operates without ethical and personal moral restraints; he is also the most vocal of them.

That might be disconcerting to those at the receiving end of his unguarded utterances. We all just need to remember that power tends to corrupt; and immense power results in drunkenness and self-disgrace. People who talk first and think later swallow more of their vomit than those who are more cautious. A very long and factually detailed book can be written about the many threats, vows, promises made by Trump without follow-up.

The Chinese and Russians understand him best in that regard.

They know when to take him seriously and when to ignore Trump. Never argue with a fool; observers might not know the difference.

Should We Ignore Trump?

“Like all God’s creatures, enemies have a purpose in the world. They offer a criticism of one’s conduct, albeit unsought, that is not always provided by friends” – Rosenblalt, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, P48.

Despite what was written before, Trump should not, and cannot, be ignored for the simple reason that he had pointed our attention to the deep division along religious fault lines which we have all denied – Christian and Muslims alike.

Two important questions we have never asked and answered are these: Is there, or has there ever been a Christian terrorist group in Nigeria targeting Muslims, even in predominantly Christian zones like the South-East and South-South?

Why is it that the terrorist groups claiming to practice a religion are Islamic, and they terrorise the entire ECOWAS region? Granted, they constitute a very small minority of Muslims, but, like the rotten fruit which eventually imparts a foul odour to the entire sack, they were primarily responsible for inviting external intervention.

However, it is also remarkable that some of those who, for political advantage, years ago, when Jonathan was President, raised the alarm about Christian genocide. Now I wish they were more cautious in their utterances.

Under the circumstances, the best advice to Nigerians is for us to reject Trump’s intervention; and to unite behind our government in that regard.

I will explain why next week. Any Christian who actually believes that Trump is coming to help us should go and have a check-up.

To be continued…

Book on Obong Victor Attah

The book titled, ATTAH: ARCHITECT OF A NEW DEMOCRATIC DAWN, will be launched in Abuja on November 20, 2025. It is already being packaged to be presented for the GUINNESS BOOK OF RECORDS.

No other biography has taken its author 13 years to write as this one.

It is certainly a labour of love – more than anything else. Attah will be 87 on the day of launching; I will be 81+. God in his infinite mercy must have reasons to preserve our lives for so long.

My favourite chapter was titled, Building a Love Nest. Nothing else I have ever written touches me half as much.

I traveled to Ibadan on November 1, 2025 expecting to collect the books and send copies to Abuja for the book launch. It was almost my last trip on earth…

What’s the Big Deal About American Visa?

My dear egbon, Professor Soyinka, has been lamenting the cancellation of his US Visa.

I was there for 10 years; and, right now, the USA is not even among my top seven countries to visit. Turkey, Singapore, China, Japan, India and Australia, yes.

Follow me on Facebook @ J Israel Biola.