Trump says not eying Venezuela war, but their president’s days numbered

This combination of pictures created on August 21, 2019 shows US President Donald Trump speaking during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on August 15, 2019, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a meeting with members of his cabinet at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, on August 14, 2019. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded on October 23, 2025 against a "crazy war" as an escalating US military campaign sent tensions soaring. Maduro's comment came after US President Donald Trump said he had authorized covert action against the South American nation amid a military campaign targeting what Washington says are drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific. Late Thursday, the government in Trinidad and Tobago — located just off Venezuela's coast — announced that a US warship would dock in its capital from October 26-30.

President Donald Trump sent mixed signals Sunday about potential US intervention in Venezuela, playing down concerns of imminent war against the South American nation but saying its leader Nicolas Maduro’s days were numbered.

The president’s remarks, made during a CBS interview released Sunday, come as the United States amasses military units in the Caribbean and has conducted multiple strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels, killing dozens.

“I doubt it. I don’t think so,” Trump said during the “60 Minutes” program, when asked if the United States was going to war against Venezuela.

However, when asked if Maduro’s days as president were numbered, Trump replied: “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah.”

Maduro, who faces indictment on drug charges in the United States, has accused Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for “imposing regime change” in Caracas to seize Venezuelan oil.

More than 15 US strikes on boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific have killed at least 65 people in recent weeks, with the latest taking place Saturday, prompting criticism from governments in the region.

Experts say the attacks, which began in early September, amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers.

Washington has yet to make public any evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the United States.