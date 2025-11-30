Troops rescue seven kidnap victims in Kano community

Troops of the Operation MESA under the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have rescued seven persons abducted during a bandit attack on Yankamaye Cikin Gari village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Capt. Babatunde Zubairu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade.

He said the incident occurred on Nov. 29, at about 23:00 p.m.

Zubairu said the troops received a distress call that a large number of bandits on foot had stormed the village, abducted 10 residents and killed a 60-year-old woman.

He said that a joint team of soldiers and police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene and pursued the bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye.

The spokesman said the troops engaged the attackers with a high volume of fire and successfully rescued seven of the abducted victims.

“The bandits fled towards Kankia Local Government Area in Katsina State. Efforts are ongoing to track their location,” he said.

Zubairu quoted the Commander of the 3 Brigade, as commending the troops for their bravery, swift response and professionalism during the operation.

He urged residents of the state to support ongoing operations by providing credible and timely information to security agencies.

Vanguard News