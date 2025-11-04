Troops neutralise scores of Boko Haram fighters in failed attack on Borno military base

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised on Tuesday when they attempted to invade the Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Kangar, Mallamfatori, located in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State. The attack was repelled by troops of the Joint Task Force, North-East Operation Hadin Kai, with critical air support from the Nigerien Air Force.

Sources, including a credible military officer who spoke anonymously, confirmed to our correspondent that the attack occurred at about 4:30am and led to the recovery of several arms and ammunition.

Mallamfatori, the headquarters of Abadam LGA, lies in far northern Borno and shares a border with Niger Republic.

According to the sources, the terrorists launched the assault using armed drones and mortars, resulting in injuries to some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and soldiers. Troops from the main battalion under Sector 3 were immediately deployed to reinforce the FOB.

“The terrorists attacked with armed drones and mortars, leading to injuries to some CJTF and soldiers. The attack was defeated by the gallant troops supported by the Nigerien Fighter Ground Attack platforms,” the military source said.

A subsequent exploitation of the area confirmed the neutralisation of six terrorists and the recovery of weapons, including five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 258 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five RPG bombs, four armed drone bombs, five hand grenades, two bandoliers, and one android phone.

The source added that several other bodies were evacuated by fleeing terrorists as they retreated into the Tumbuns waterways.

The Nigerien Air Force reportedly conducted follow-up strikes on the retreating fighters, neutralising additional “scores” of insurgents.

“Troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high. Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) platforms were also scrambled to provide additional ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) support and to airlift the wounded, who are all in stable condition. Exploitation of the waterways continues by the resilient troops,” the source added.

The operation marks another significant setback for Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region, where joint forces continue to intensify counterterrorism efforts.