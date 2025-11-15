Top 5 phones with best camera quality under N200,000

Infinix Zero 30 5G

Finding a budget-friendly smartphone with great camera quality is easier today than ever. Several mid-range devices now offer flagship-level photography features without crossing the N200,000 mark.

Below are five of the best camera phones you can buy in Nigeria within this price range:

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro remains one of the strongest camera performers in its category, thanks to its 108MP main camera. It captures sharp and detailed photos and also supports 4K video recording. Its combination of a large sensor, ultrawide lens and macro camera makes it suitable for various photography needs. The device typically sells between N180,000 and N200,000.

2. Infinix Zero 30 5G

This device stands out for both its rear and front cameras. It features a 108MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation, along with a 50MP selfie camera capable of 4K video. These features make it ideal for content creators, vloggers and users who enjoy high-quality video calls. It is usually priced around N150,000 to N180,000, depending on configuration.

3. Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 offers reliable camera performance with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and additional sensors for depth and macro shots. The phone produces balanced, colour-accurate photos that Samsung devices are known for. Prices commonly fall between N150,000 and N165,000.

Samsung Galaxy A23

4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Built with photography in mind, the Camon 19 Pro 5G features a 64MP rear camera optimised for portrait and low-light shots. The device also supports 5G connectivity and has a design tailored for users who prioritise camera quality. It typically sells for about N190,000 to N199,000, placing it just within the budget.

5. Nokia X10 5G

The Nokia X10 offers a dependable 48MP main camera with ZEISS optics, delivering natural-looking photos with solid dynamic range. While it may not have the highest megapixel count on this list, its camera performance is consistent and complemented by Nokia’s clean Android software. Prices usually range from N160,000 to N175,000.

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