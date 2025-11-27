Top 10 assets in the world

In today’s world economy, wealth isn’t just measured in cash—it spans precious metals, leading tech companies, and innovative digital assets.

From traditional commodities to cutting-edge technology giants, these are the world’s most valuable assets in 2025, ranked by total value.

Here’s a look at the top 10, with their estimated market worth:

1. Gold – $28.398 Trillion

Gold remains the world’s most valuable asset, long regarded as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation. Its enduring value reflects global demand for tangible wealth.

2. NVIDIA – $4.630 Trillion

The leading chipmaker in the world, NVIDIA’s dominance in AI technology, gaming, and data centers has propelled it to the second spot among the most valuable assets.

3. Apple – $4.025 Trillion

Apple continues to hold its place as a global tech giant, driven by innovation in devices, services, and brand loyalty across millions of users worldwide.

4. Microsoft – $3.791 Trillion

Microsoft’s diverse ecosystem—including cloud computing, software, and enterprise solutions—keeps it among the most valuable companies in the world.

5. Alphabet (Google) – $3.338 Trillion

Alphabet dominates online advertising, search, and AI development, making it a cornerstone of the global digital economy.

6. Silver – $2.837 Trillion

Like gold, silver remains a key investment asset, widely used in industry and electronics while maintaining strong demand from investors.

7. Amazon – $2.508 Trillion

The world’s largest e-commerce and cloud services provider, Amazon continues to shape global trade and digital infrastructure.

8. Bitcoin – $1.916 Trillion

As the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin represents the rise of decentralized finance and digital assets in the global market.

9. Saudi Aramco – $1.674 Trillion

The Saudi oil giant remains one of the world’s most valuable companies, reflecting the ongoing importance of energy in the global economy.

10. Broadcom – $1.617 Trillion

A major player in semiconductors and digital infrastructure, Broadcom’s market presence highlights the importance of technology in today’s asset landscape.

Vanguard News