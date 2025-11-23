Shettima departs S/Africa to represent Tinubu at AU-EU summit in Angola

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Johannesburg for Luanda to represent President Bola Tinubu at the AU-EU Summit scheduled for Angola.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of theVice President, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima attended the 20th summit of the G20 Leaders, held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Nkwocha said Shettima, who departed South Africa would join other Heads of State and Government from the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) for the 7th meeting of the two bodies.

According to him, the meeting is scheduled to hold from Monday to Wednesday in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

The Presidential aide said that the AU and EU meeting would bring together young leaders, innovators and Civil Society Organisations to brainstorm on some of the shared challenges of the two unions.

He added that the summit would also provide recommendations on how to address issues related to climate change, inclusivity in development, infrastructure, the digital economy, the creative industry, manufacturing, and agribusiness.

He said that vice-president Shettima would return to Nigeria at the end of the AU-EU summit.

Vanguard News