Serie A: Lookman scores again as Atalanta defeat Fiorentina 2-0

Atalanta extended their winning run with a composed 2–0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday, as Ademola Lookman and Odilon Kossounou struck in each half to secure all three points at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo.

The forward, who was also on target in a 3-0 midweek win away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League, has now scored in back-to-back matches for the former Europa League champions.

Raffaele Palladino’s men arrived full of confidence after their European triumph, and they quickly settled into rhythm in the Serie A Enilive MD13 clash.

Fiorentina nearly grabbed an early opener in the 4th minute, but Marco Carnesecchi pulled off two decisive saves—first stopping Moise Kean’s cross-shot and then denying Roberto Piccoli from close range.

Atalanta responded with chances of their own, as Gianluca Scamacca’s effort in the 12th minute went straight at David de Gea before Charles De Ketelaere forced another firm stop just moments later. The pressure continued with Davide Zappacosta and De Ketelaere both kept out again by the experienced Spanish goalkeeper.

Carnesecchi remained sharp at the other end, blocking Piccoli once more in the 36th minute, while De Ketelaere continued to test De Gea. The breakthrough arrived in the 41st minute when Kossounou rifled his first goal for Atalanta into the top corner after a smart setup from De Ketelaere. Lookman then went close to doubling the lead before halftime, striking the post.

The second half began with more Atalanta pressure, and De Ketelaere again forced De Gea into action before Lookman reacted quickest to a loose ball in the 51st minute, smashing home the rebound to make it 2–0 following a corner.

Two minutes later, Lookman almost turned provider, swinging in a precise cross that Marten de Roon headed toward goal, only for De Gea to intervene once more. Scamacca later came up big defensively, making a near goal-line clearance to deny Kean’s header in the 65th minute.

Fiorentina’s hopes of a comeback were kept alive briefly when Kean’s glancing header struck the post in the 76th minute, but Atalanta held firm to seal a confident home win.

Palladino’s side closed out the match with authority, recording another clean sheet and building further momentum as their strong run of form continues.

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