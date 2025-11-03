Senator Natasha continues celebration of second anniversary in Senate with landmark projects across Kogi Central

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, celebrated her second anniversary in office on Sunday with the commissioning of numerous landmark projects and a large-scale empowerment programme for thousands of her constituents — an event described by many as a new benchmark for grassroots development in Kogi State.

The weeklong celebration, which began on Thursday, culminated on Sunday with a mass empowerment ceremony that drew dignitaries, political leaders, and community representatives from across Nigeria. Among them was Senator Antony Yaro of Gombe South, who hailed the scope of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s achievements as “massive and inspiring,” saying he visited Kogi Central “to learn and replicate such successes for his people.”

Addressing the crowd, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed profound gratitude to the people of Kogi Central for their faith and resilience over the past two years, pledging to deepen her commitment to service and inclusive development.

“My sisters, my mothers and fathers, you gave me the sacred trust to represent you at the Senate of our great nation,” she said. “These past two years have not been without trials, but through it all, we stood firm, guided by truth, justice, and our collective dream of a better Kogi Central.”

The senator recalled her unjust suspension from the National Assembly, which lasted six months, but praised her constituents for resisting efforts to recall her. “That resistance renewed my commitment to ensure that Kogi Central never lags behind in development or access to federal benefits,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan highlighted a series of completed and ongoing projects that, according to her, reflect the vision of her people-centred representation.

These include the construction of two modern markets in Okene and Okehi, each with 80 shops, abattoirs, electricity, water supply, and toilets; the building of new primary and secondary schools with teachers’ quarters, electricity, and water in the Fulani settlement of Osara, Abobo (Adavi LGA); the installation of 14 solar-powered water systems across the five LGAs, including ten 50,000-litre and four 20,000-litre capacity projects; and the installation of 2,000 solar-powered streetlights in communities across Ajaokuta, Adavi, Okehi, and Ogori-Magongo.

Others are the construction of a police station housing quarters and provided a patrol van and electric speed bike for the Ihima Police Division; the distribution of eight 500KVA transformers across various communities; the empowerment of 2,000 constituents with solar tricycles, deep freezers, sewing machines, gas cookers, farm implements, grinding machines, and cobbler kits; the training of 180 women and youths in modern trades, including drone piloting, renewable energy, advanced welding, and ICT, during her suspension period; and the commissioning of a General Electric CT Scan machine donated by NLNG to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

She also unveiled the Kogi Central People’s Company Limited by Guarantee, an initiative modelled after Singapore’s People’s Association, to manage community assets, promote sustainable development, and ensure participatory governance. The company, she said, will oversee assets such as the new markets and electric vehicles to ensure they remain community-owned, with profits reinvested into scholarships, erosion control, and welfare projects for widows and orphans.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan announced plans to commission a new maternity centre next month as part of her ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access for women and children.

“This celebration is not about me; it is about us, the people of Kogi Central, and the future we are building together,” she said. “I promise to remain accessible, accountable, and action-driven, serving with courage, compassion, and integrity.”

The event, held in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area was attended by an array of dignitaries including Senator Antony Yaro (Gombe South), former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Engr. Omobayo Godwins, Kogi State PDP Chairman, Hon. Enemona Anyebe, members of the PDP North Central Caucus, former House of Representatives Member for Lokoja/Koton Karfi, Hon. Ibrahim Shaba, and several community stakeholders.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s second anniversary not only showcased tangible achievements but also reaffirmed her growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s most result-oriented lawmakers, blending compassion with concrete action for the people she serves.