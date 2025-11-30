Security challenges: Shettima, Kila seek robust national intelligence framework

Shettima

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the establishment of a robust national intelligence framework that will ensure collaboration among various security agencies.

Its Convener, Mr Yerima Shettima, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Shettima said that enhancing intelligence gathering and sharing is key to tackling security challenges.

“This framework should focus on real-time data collection, analysis, and dissemination to ensure timely responses to emerging threats.

“By fostering a culture of inter-agency cooperation, the government can create a more comprehensive understanding of security dynamics across regions, enabling proactive measures rather than reactive responses.

“Insecurity often thrives in environments where communities feel alienated from the state. To combat this, President Tinubu can initiate programmes that foster community engagement and partnerships between local citizens and security outfits.

“Also ,establishing community policing initiatives can empower local residents to take an active role in their security, thereby enhancing trust between the populace and law enforcement agencies.”he said.

Shettima urged the government to train community leaders to recognise and report suspicious activities for intervention by security agencies.

He said the government should also involve traditional leaders and local organisations in security discussions that could help tailor strategies that resonate with the unique cultural and social dynamics of different regions.

The convener said by leveraging technology, security agencies could enhance their operational efficiency and effectiveness, making it difficult for criminal elements to operate undetected.

He said: “”Furthermore, the integration of technology into law enforcement can streamline communication channels, enabling quicker responses to incidents across the nation.”

Shettima said while immediate security measures were crucial, it was equally important to address the underlying socio-economic factors that contribute to insecurity.

He said the President could implement policies aimed at reducing poverty, unemployment, and inequality, which often serve as breeding grounds for crime and violence.

The convener said investing in education, vocational training, and job creation initiatives would empower vulnerable populations and reduce their susceptibility to recruitment by extremist groups.

Shettima said by fostering an inclusive economy that provides opportunities for all citizens, the government could mitigate the conditions that lead to insecurity.

Also, Prof. Anthony Kila, a professor of strategy and development, urged the President to deploy all the country’s tenets of intelligence, full military forces and use modern technology to combat criminal activities in the country.

Kila, who is also the Director of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), said the state should deploy legitimate and superior forces against terrorists and kidnappers.

The professor also urged massive deployment of security personnel in states ravaged by insurgency,saying massive deployment of boots, bullets and bombs would weaken terrorists’ capabilities.

“I think clearly whether we like it or not , insecurity is now staring us in the face because it is a problem that we have that the rest of the world is talking about.

“We need to realise that we are at war against those who are trying to destroy our lives.We are at war with terrorists.

“A lot of people think that we need to deploy all we can to destroy these people”,he said.

Kila urged the President to order security agencies to expose any form of corruption or collision with terrorists.

The professor also urged tight monitoring of the country’s borders to check smuggling of arms and ammunition into the country by criminal elements.

Kila said government should not hesitate to seek or accept help within the West African region and beyond in its fight against terrorists.

Vanguard News