Ruling on Northern CAN leadership sparks conflicting interpretations

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Confusion persists within the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory following divergent interpretations of the Federal High Court ruling delivered in Kaduna on November 27, 2025, regarding the bloc’s leadership dispute.

An earlier statement issued by associates of Rev. John Joseph Hayab suggested that the judgment affirmed his position as Chairman of Northern CAN, describing the ruling as a legal victory and insisting that his February 2025 emergence followed due procedure.

However, in a new statement released on Friday and signed by the Secretary of Northern CAN, Elder Sunday Oibe, the bloc dismissed that interpretation, saying the court did not rule on the legitimacy of Hayab’s leadership.

According to Northern CAN, the court held that CAN in the 19 Northern States and the FCT is not a registered legal entity and therefore lacks the legal capacity to sue or be sued.

The bloc argued that, by the same reasoning, no election or leadership claim arising from an entity without legal status can attract formal recognition.

The statement further explained that the core question submitted before the court—whether someone alleged not to be a member of an organisation can validly conduct an election for that organisation—was not addressed in the judgment.

Northern CAN maintained that Rev. Yakubu Pam’s tenure had been formally extended by the Executive Committee pending the completion of a new by-law, insisting that the February election conducted by Hayab and his supporters did not follow established norms.

Reacting to reports portraying the ruling as a victory for Hayab, the bloc described such accounts as “misleading” and cautioned members and the public against what it termed “media distortions.”

While both sides continue to interpret the decision differently, Northern CAN said it is awaiting the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment to determine its next steps.

Elder Oibe urged members across the 19 Northern States to remain calm, prayerful and focused as the leadership evaluates available legal options.

The ruling is expected to shape the next phase of the leadership tussle that has divided the Northern wing of CAN throughout 2025.