Rising insecurity fuels gender-based violence, NAPTIP warns

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

ABUJA — The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised alarm over an increase in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) across Nigeria, attributing the rise to escalating insecurity in several parts of the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday to launch the 2025 edition of the 16 Days of Activism campaign in Abuja, NAPTIP Director General, Mrs. Binta Adamu Bello, highlighted the heightened risks faced by women and girls amid ongoing displacement and insecurity.

“I wish to remind us that due to the escalating insecurity in some parts of the country, which has brought about large-scale displacement, there has been an increased level of SGBV across the country,” Mrs. Bello said. She added that the surge in cases has placed additional pressure on frontline responders and partner organisations.

Bello called on families, community leaders, and religious institutions to strengthen efforts to protect vulnerable groups. She urged parents and guardians to educate children on gender equality and respect, while stressing that religious and cultural leaders should advocate for non-violence and protection of vulnerable persons.

Recalling the origin of the 16 Days of Activism, Bello noted, “The campaign originated in 1991, initiated by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership at Rutgers University, as a community-based response to the tragic anniversary of the brutal murders of the Mirabal sisters in the Dominican Republic.” She emphasized that NAPTIP’s mandate extends beyond combating trafficking to addressing the broader spectrum of violence against persons.

Representing the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), Project Manager Mathias Esene stressed that this year’s theme, “Multi-Sectoral Approach to Fight Violent Crimes in Nigeria,” reflects the reality that no single institution can tackle gender-based violence, trafficking, and related vulnerabilities alone. Esene reaffirmed ICMPD’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in improving migration governance, enhancing cross-border coordination, strengthening victim protection, and advancing policy reforms.

Also speaking, Mandate Secretary of the Women Affairs Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Adebayo Benjamin-Laniyi, said the FCT is deepening collaboration with traditional leaders, community gatekeepers, and women leaders to curb abuse. She noted interventions focusing on adolescents, digital safety, mental health support, and community-driven accountability systems. Schools, youth groups, and social welfare structures are also being engaged to expand preventive education and improve response mechanisms for children.

Activities scheduled for the 2025 campaign include an awareness walk on November 28, a high-level policy dialogue on December 3, and a mental health training session on December 5.