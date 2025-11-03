Residents to Tinubu, Akpabio: End neglect of FESTAC community

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS — RESIDENTS of FESTAC Town in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State have urged President Bola Tinubu and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to intervene in what they described as the prolonged neglect and infrastructural decay in their community.

The residents, under the aegis of the #TakeBackFestac-Amuwo Movement, said they were dissatisfied with the apparent absence of federal presence in the area and urged elected representatives to show greater accountability to the people.

Addressing journalists, Chairman of the movement, Valentine Uduebo, said the community had endured years of infrastructural decline and administrative indifference despite its economic and historical importance.

Uduebo said: “We have not heard or seen any responsible action from our Senator or the member representing us in the House of Representatives. We are appealing to President Tinubu to halt whatever monies meant for Festac-Amuwo that is being sent to them. The truth is, we do not have any seat in the Senate as far as we are concerned.

“We have the numbers, the history, and the heritage to deserve better government attention. This is our home, our own America. We are not agitating for ourselves alone but for our children and generations unborn. We are apolitical; the elections are over. Whoever has won should simply deliver on promises and serve the people.

“Our goal is not to fight anyone, but to remind the government that we are part of Nigeria. We deserve roads, hospitals, clean drainage systems, and federal presence like every other place.”

Earlier in his remark, the group’s Treasurer, Mr. Chima Nwike, said the press conference was part of ongoing efforts to update both the public and government institutions on the current state of the community’s environment and infrastructure.

“Two days after our protest on July 7, we noticed some activities on our roads. Trucks of granite were offloaded at a few bad spots, which indicated that our voices were heard,” Nwike said.

“We are demanding, not appealing. The good people of Festac-Amuwo deserve a decent, responsible, and peaceful life. Enough of political power tussle; our representatives should work together to bring value and restore hope to this community”, he said.