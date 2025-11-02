Reps to organise multi-stakeholder conference on drug abuse

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the rising cases of drug trafficking, alcohol misuse, and substance abuse in the country is set to organise multi-stakeholder conferences in Lagos and Abuja to gather public input on strategies to curb the menace.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Timeyin Adelegbe, said in a statement after its inaugural meeting that the initiative was prompted by widespread public outcry over what he described as a growing national emergency affecting public health, youth safety, corporate accountability, and the integrity of Nigeria’s regulatory systems.

Adelegbe said the Committee is committed to executing its constitutional mandate to investigate and expose all forms of corporate and institutional misconduct fueling the proliferation of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco-related abuse in the country.

“Our mandate is clear. We are to investigate the conduct of companies operating within the drug, alcohol, and tobacco industries and ensure absolute compliance with Nigerian laws, regulations, and ethical obligations to the Nigerian people,” he said.

According to him, the Committee’s assignment will focus on critical areas of national concern, including the rising abuse of codeine-laced cough syrups, tramadol, and other controlled substances, as well as the unchecked production and sale of cheap spirit cocktails and illicit alcoholic beverages.

The Committee will also examine targeted advertising of alcohol and nicotine products to underaged Nigerians; the circulation of fake, substandard, and unregistered drugs; regulatory lapses; and unethical market practices that endanger public health.

Adelegbe stressed that the Committee’s work will place human life and national interest above profit, warning that “the era of corporate recklessness, weak compliance, and regulatory compromise is over.”

He listed key laws and regulations guiding the investigation to include:

NAFDAC Act Cap N1 LFN 2004 – Product registration, safety, and standards

National Tobacco Control Act 2015 – Tobacco regulation and advertising

ARCON Act 2022 – Advertising standards and consumer protection

FCCPC Act 2018 – Fair competition and consumer rights

SON Act – Product quality compliance

NDLEA Act – Controlled substances and illegal distribution

Nigeria Alcohol Policy 2018 – Harmful alcohol use regulation

Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 – Tracking illicit trade proceeds

He warned that any organisation that attempts to mislead, conceal, or falsify information before the Committee will be treated as being in contempt of the National Assembly under Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Adelegbe disclosed that the Committee will work with two law enforcement experts—a retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs and a retired Assistant Commandant-General of the NDLEA—who will provide field-based guidance for investigative operations.

He added that the Committee’s work will involve evidence and data gathering, public hearings, and strategic conferences. The Lagos conference will focus on the alcohol, tobacco, port terminals, and pharmaceutical industries, while the Abuja conference will engage government agencies, NGOs, CSOs, and regulatory bodies.

According to him, the conferences will provide platforms for policy dialogue, expert recommendations, and the drafting of actionable resolutions for legislative reforms.

Adelegbe reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to truth, transparency, and accountability, noting that the investigation is not a witch-hunt but a patriotic effort to safeguard Nigerians’ health and restore ethical corporate conduct.

“Nigeria must never become a dumping ground for toxic products, illegal drugs, predatory advertising, and destructive business practices. This Committee stands firm in defense of the Nigerian people,” he said.