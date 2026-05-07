Reps to consider Bill on National Alcohol Control framework

House of Representatives

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives is set to consider a bill seeking to establish a comprehensive national framework for the regulation and control of alcohol consumption in Nigeria, as part of efforts to strengthen public health governance and curb alcohol-related harm.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Control, Regulation and Reduction of Alcohol-Related Harm in Nigeria,” is sponsored by the Chairman of the House Adhoc Committee on Drug Trafficking, Tobacco and Alcohol Abuse, Oluwatimehin Adelegbe.

The bill, which has passed first reading, seeks to regulate the production, importation, distribution, marketing and consumption of alcohol, while prioritising public health protection, especially for minors.

Speaking on the proposed legislation, Adelegbe described the bill as a timely legislative intervention aimed at addressing the growing social, economic and public health challenges associated with alcohol misuse in the country.

“This Bill is not about prohibition; it is about protection, responsibility and national development. Nigeria must adopt a modern, evidence-based framework that safeguards our youth while ensuring accountability within the alcohol industry,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the bill was developed following extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, public health experts, civil society organisations, alcohol manufacturers and distributors.

Adelegbe also disclosed that A New Thing International Foundation, led by Ambassador Kenneth Anetor, provided technical support in drafting the bill. Anetor serves as Lead Consultant to the House Committee on Drug Trafficking, Tobacco and Alcohol Abuse.

Speaking on the initiative, Anetor said the proposed legislation represents a shift from reactive measures to preventive systems in addressing alcohol-related issues.

“This legislation aligns Nigeria with global best practices while creating a balanced framework that protects public health and allows responsible industry participation,” he said.

If passed into law, the bill is expected to establish a national alcohol control framework, introduce stricter regulations on alcohol marketing and access—particularly for minors—strengthen public awareness campaigns and harm-reduction strategies, and promote data-driven policy implementation and enforcement.

The lawmaker urged stakeholders in the alcohol industry to actively participate in the legislative process through committee engagements and public hearings, noting that the process offers an opportunity to shape balanced and sustainable regulations.

He added that the committee is also inviting non-governmental organisations, development partners and international agencies to contribute to the process, describing the bill as a major milestone in Nigeria’s public health and policy reform efforts.

According to Adelegbe, the initiative positions Nigeria as a leading voice in Africa’s evolving alcohol policy landscape and signals the country’s readiness for stronger collaboration with global health and policy institutions.