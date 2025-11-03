Reps organise fact-finding confab to unearth drug traffickers, abusers

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the alleged increase in drug trafficking and alcohol abuse has pledged to unearth perpetrators for prosecution to ensure the safety and protection of the society.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Timeyin Adelegbe (APC-Ondo), said that they would not allow Nigeria to become a dumping ground for toxic products, illegal drugs, predatory advertising, and destructive business practices.

The lawmaker announced that plans were ongoing by the committee to organise a multi-stakeholder conference in Abuja and Lagos State to deliberate and collate information from Nigerians on how to end the menace.

According to him, this is in response to public outcry by Nigerians for a national emergency that cuts across public health, youth safety, corporate accountability, and the integrity of Nigeria’s trade and regulatory systems.

“The committee is committed to carrying out its constitutional mandate to investigate and expose all forms of corporate and institutional misconduct contributing to the proliferation of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco-related abuse in the country.

“Our mandate is clear: we are to investigate the conduct of companies operating within the drug, alcohol, and tobacco industries and to ensure absolute compliance with Nigerian laws, regulations, and ethical obligations to the Nigerian people.

“The committee’s work required evidence and data gathering, public hearings and a strategic drug conference with focus areas of alcohol, tobacco, port terminals, and pharmaceutical industries to be held in Lagos and a focus area of government agencies, NGOs, CSOs and regulatory bodies in Abuja.

“The conferences will serve as platforms for policy dialogue, expert recommendations, and the draughting of actionable resolutions for legislative reforms,” he said.

The chairman warned that any attempt by invited organisations to mislead the committee, conceal, or falsify information during the investigation will be treated as contempt of the National Assembly under Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to truth, transparency, and accountability in its proceedings.

Adelegbe explained that the committee’s investigation was not a witch-hunt but a patriotic exercise to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians and restore ethical corporate conduct in the country.

“Nigeria must never become a dumping ground for toxic products, illegal drugs, predatory advertising, and destructive business practices.

“This committee stands firm in defence of the Nigerian people,” he said. (NAN)