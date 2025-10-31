Promoting youth talents will create jobs, reduce unemployment – Mbamalu

L-R: 1st Runner-Up, Justice Chukwudi; Winner, Chukwudubem Ilozulike; 2nd Runner-Up, Fakoyejo Oyeyemi; Chief convener, Dr. Mbamalu Valentine and two legal practitioners who assisted in the document signing at the recent concluded Movie House of Reality TV show held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

The Chief Executive Officer, Touch Of Valentine Homes and Interiors, Double Rain Production and Chairman, Red Pastures Limited, makers of doings bitters herbal drinks Dr. Mbamalu Valentine, has called on the government, organisations Philanthropists in Nigeria to create platforms that promote youth talents which is the easiest means of tackling unemployment among our young people.

He said this during the prize presentation of winners at the recent concluded Movie House Reality TV show where young Nigerians with different talents across the country were gathered for one month training on career development

Dr. Mbamalu who is also the chief convener of Movie House Reality TV Show, said this while presenting a car key to the winner of the Show, Chukwudubem Ilozulike in Lagos. “They are all winners because they went home with knowledge that would help them succeed”.

Continuing, he said, “We have come to the end of the intensive one month talent harnessing where the winner smiled home with a car and N30m worth of deals. The essence of this programme is to gather the youths and empower them to be self-reliant, develop their talent in movie industry and others. Also, the target is to reduce unemployment in the society and make them become what they ought to be in the society. The programme continues next year and we encourage other youths to join”.

Winner of the show, Chukwudubem Bonaventure Ilozulike, from Imo state, who was born and brought up in Anambra said, “I’m a masseur, an actor and producer. This is a kind of training I would recommend for young people because of its benefits. It was a wonderful experience where I met great and talented young Nigerians. We were 36 in number before it was reduced to the 33 who made it to the mansion”.

In the house I learnt how to control my anger and bearing one another because we came from different background with different characters. I also love the fact that we met some well known Nollywood actors that taught us more on film business and our camp director, Chigozie Okolie is an amazing person”.

1st Runner-Up, Justice Tochi Chukwudi, aka Skills told the media that “I felt great because I was not expecting it. It was a wonderful experience because it gave me exposure. I was almost evicted in the first week that we started, but I survived it, came back into the house to develop new strategy which helped me to become first runner up. I’m a student of UNILAG, studying Theatre Art. I’m an actor, I do costuming, set designing, I’m a dancer, and also learnt boom sound from Movie House Reality TV Show”.

2nd Runner-Up, Fakoyejo Oluwatola Oyeyemi aka Timoni who is into movie making, content creation and interior design said, “during the training, I was able to learn the dos and don’ts in the movie industry. In the house also I was able to build myself on script writing. I’m sure with that I’m good in the business”.

In addition, one of the finalists, Onagbola Oluwapelumi, aka Lumie.XX said, “I came out fourth. It was not an easy ride, but I’m glad with my position. My experience in the house was good. There were different people from different backgrounds, but that helped in shaping me. I learnt how to cope with different people with their characters”.

Another finalist, Omans Maxwell Osezele, aka Scolari said, “I’m happy for the programme which taught us new things we needed. The programme is amazing and I’m not regretting it.

I’m an Afro-beat entertainer, I do rap music, I do R&B. I have been into entertainment for a while, and I’m still aiming at the limelight”.