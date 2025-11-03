Presidency denies planned US trip for Tinubu

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has debunked reports claiming the President is scheduled to visit the United States on Tuesday for a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

In a statement shared on his official X handle on Monday, Ajayi described the report as false and misleading.

He clarified that if President Tinubu were to visit the White House, his meeting would be with US President Donald Trump, not the Vice President.

He wrote, “There’s a Sahara Reporters story that President Tinubu is going to the U.S. on Tuesday to see U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. That story is not true. I can see that the fake news by Sahara has become the basis for some uninformed commentaries since yesterday. If President Tinubu is going to the White House, he won’t be going to see a Vice President.”

Recall that in an earlier report, the Presidency, through the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, stated that President Tinubu and President Trump share a common interest in the fight against insurgency and terrorism, and could meet either in Abuja or Washington, D.C., in the coming days.

Bwala wrote on X: “Both President @officialABAT and President @realDonaldTrump have shared interest in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity.”

“President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorizing the sale of arms to Nigeria and President Tinubu has adequately utilized the opportunity in the fight against terrorism for which we have massive results to show for it.

“As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths and no faiths, the differences if they exist would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in State House or White House.”