Police prosecute masquerade, one other for alleged criminal activities

Police In A'Ibom Proscribe CSOs Coalition

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – POLICE in Akwa Ibom State have commenced prosecution of a masquerade and a masquerade group leader over two separate incidents of alleged assault, blockade of public highway and extortion in the guise of cultural display.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Akwa Ibom State Command who revealed this Saturday also reported that the Commissioner of Police under the Command, CP Baba Azare has proscribed operations of ‘Akwa Ibom Civil Society Forum’, a coalition of some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state.

On the legal action against the suspected criminal masquerade groups, John stated, “Police had, arrested two individuals, including leader of a masquerade cultural group for a series of criminal activities including illegal assembly, armed blockage of a public highway, and extortion.

“The arrest followed a distress call received from a concerned citizen reporting the illegal display of a masquerade cultural group that was attacking citizens, blocking a public highway, and extorting money from members of the public passing through the route.

“According to the distress caller, the perpetrators, armed with spear and arrows, machetes, sticks, and other weapons, were also physically assaulting members of the public, including NYSC members.

“Investigation revealed that the leader of the “Ekpo” masquerade in the village, one Uwem Umanah ‘M’ aged 45 years, had authorized members of the group to wear masks and disguise selves in masquerade costumes in public, despite existing ban on such displays.

“Upon receipt of the information, Operatives of the Command immediately dispatched to the scene and arrested the alleged mastermind, Uwem Umanah.

“In a related development, one David Michael ‘M’ aged 34 years of Ikot Obong Edong Village, was arrested at Ukana Onuk Village while in possession of complete masquerade costumes, preparing to invade the area.

“The two suspects have been charged to court following a thorough investigation into the matter. The police will not tolerate lawlessness, intimidation, or violence under any guise, including unauthorized use of cultural paraphernalia to perpetrate crime.

On the proscription of the CSOs coalition, John stated CP Azare, “Has has issued stern warning to CSOs in the state against use of the nomenclature ‘Akwa Ibom Civil Society Forum’.

“The directive was issued during a meeting convened by the Commissioner with leaders of various CSOs on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Police Command Headquarters in Uyo.

“CP Azare clarified that the use of this name is unlawful as it creates a misleading impression of being the official umbrella body for all CSOs in Akwa Ibom State, which it is not.

“He consequently ordered all organizations to cease operating under this unauthorized name ( AKWA IBOM CIVIL SOCIETY FORUM) with immediate effect.

“The CP further charged all CSOs to conduct their activities strictly within the ambience of the law, urging them to avoid any actions capable of disrupting public peace and order in the state.”

The meeting was attended by leaders of prominent CSOs leaders in the state including the Director, Center for Human Rights and Accountability Network, Franklyn Isong and the Director, Executive Director, Policy Alert, Tijah Bolton-Akpan.