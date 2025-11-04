PDP Convention: Fayose dismisses Oyo High Court order, calls it ‘Awada Kerikeri’

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has dismissed the order reportedly granted by an Oyo State High Court on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention, describing it as “Ibadan judicial and political awada kerikeri of a hand-to-mouth-judge.”

He said “The judge only granted an ineffective order that is a dead-on-arrival order. It is an order no one, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can obey.”

Fayose said even the most unintelligent human being in Nigeria will know that a State High Court cannot act as an Appellate Court over the Federal High Court.

He called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to as a matter of urgency sanction Justice A.L. Akintola, who gave the exparte order, despite being aware of the October 31, 2025 judgment of Justice James Omotosho on the same matter.

The former governor said “hand-to-mouth judges” like Justice Akintola are bad eggs that must be flushed out of the judiciary.

He described the order as another show of desperation by those who have become the undertakers, waiting at the graveside to give the PDP a final burial, asking “How do you go to a State High Court to get an exparte order asking INEC to monitor a national convention on which a Federal High Court ruled five days ago that it should not monitor?”

Fayose said; “It appears that desperation has affected their sense. If not, they won’t go to a State High Court to obtain an order on a matter already decided by a Federal High Court.

“Unfortunately for them, the PDP has been rescued from their hands and it is now in the intensive care, being looked after by the new Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman.

“I am hopeful that the party will survive under Abdulrahman, and start the most important process of healing from the injuries it suffered from the vampires, which the Ibadan elements represent.”