PDP Convention: 17 states accredited, voting starts 4pm

By Laolu Elijah, IBADAN

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, elective convention scheduled for today is progressing steadily as more party chieftains from across the 36 states continue to arrive at the venue.

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As of 1:35 p.m., the stadium was almost filled to capacity, with 17 states out of the 36 and the FCT already accredited.

Although the convention was initially slated to begin at 10 a.m., it was shifted to 4 p.m. to allow delegates from across the country to arrive.

Meanwhile, commuters are having a hectic time getting to their destinations as all motor parks around the stadium have been shut to allow for free movement of delegates.

Commercial drivers plying Eleyele, Mokola Roundabout, Dugbe, Sango, University of Ibadan, Ojoo, Sasa, Oremeji, Oke Itunu, and Agodi Gate have been forced to take alternative routes.

The atmosphere at the venue remains colourful, with thousands of party members dressed in the PDP’s signature green, red, and white colours.

Security personnel are on ground to ensure a peaceful and orderly exercise.

According to information gathered by Vanguard, the convention will begin in earnest at 4 p.m., with voting cubicles already neatly arranged at the centre of the pitch.

Vanguard News