Oyedepo to Christians: Take charge before genocide descends into anarchy

Bishop Oyedepo

•Says all evil perpetrators will pay with their lives

•Italy backs Trump on alleged Christian killings in Nigeria

By Nkiruka Nnorom, with agency reports

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has renewed a 15-year warning about rising insecurity in Nigeria, following recent attacks on churches that have left several worshippers dead and others abducted.

This is even as Italy has become the second G7 nation after the United States to openly demand an immediate end to the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

Recall that US President Donald Trump had threatened to take military action against Nigeria if the Federal Government failed to stop what he described as Christian genocide in the country.

Speaking at the 4th Pre-Shiloh Encounter Service monitored by Vanguard yesterday, Oyedepo expressed deep concern over the state of the nation.

He said: “Developments in the past two weeks, particularly in Nigeria, are worrisome to say the least. There is need for a prompt response in prayers to stop the killings once and for all. You can’t trade people’s lives for your comfort.

“All the innocent blood shared is speaking vengeance…all the perpetrators will pay with their lives.”

Asserting further his connection to the nation, the cleric said “no one is more Nigerian than myself. We all have our ancestral grounds. We all know power passes power, no power passes the power of God.”

He urged members of his church to engage in midnight prayers, saying “we are going out on a midnight raid (prayers).

“Every member of this church should be awake one hour before violence descends to anarchy in Nigeria… you mean a church was invaded during worship, and people were killed and abducted and nothing happened? The God of justice is rising. He gave reasons the wicked will be cursed in prayers (Genesis 12:3).”

He stressed Nigeria’s spiritual identity, declaring that “when God steps in, the pride of men is cut. Every arrogance will be cut down. Nigeria will never descend into chaos. I want them to hear these hard things because they are coming from the burning spirit of a prophet.”

Also citing the scripture on peace, Oyedepo said: “When God speaks, it is accompanied with peace, Psalm 85:8, ‘I will listen to what God the LORD will say; for He will surely speak peace to His people and His saints.

‘’He will not let them return to folly.’ I’ve been shouting this for 15 years; he (God) has prompted me to speak again.”

While condemning acts of violence, kidnapping and terrorism, the cleric said further: “We shall be calling for justice against those responsible for acts of violence. We are raiding the camp of the wicked; let’s all partake in the midnight prayer.

Italy backs Trump on alleged Christian killings in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Italian government has followed the footsteps of US President, Donald Trump, in condemning Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a strongly worded statement posted on X, condemned what she described as “renewed violence” against Christian communities, insisting that the attacks had become unacceptable.

“We strongly condemn the renewed violence that has taken place against Christian communities in Nigeria. Religious freedom is an inviolable right.

‘’We ask the Nigerian government to strengthen the protection of Christian communities and all religious communities and to prosecute those responsible for these heinous attacks.”

She added that Italy “expresses all its closeness to the victims and to the communities in Nigeria who today feel in danger because of their religious beliefs,” signalling Rome’s alignment with mounting global concern over the targeted killings.