Osun 2026: Why I quit race – APC scribe, Basiru

focuses on building stronger party

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Ajibola Basiru has disclosed that he decided to withdraw from the governorship race in Osun State to focus on building a strong and formidable party.

This is as he added that the APC is potent enough to contest and win election in any part of the country, including Osun State with or without him on the ballot.

Speaking at the official commissioning of The Alubarika Movement House, Alekuwodo, Osogbo, Basiru disclosed that having consulted the leaders of the party especially President Bola Tinubu, he decided to quit his gubernatorial ambition.

The leading governorship aspirant added that his enormous responsibility as the Secretary of the party, especially to keep the party stronger and a formidable platform for delivering good governance to the people.

Addressing a crowd of supporters nicknamed Alubarika movement, he said, “Considering the enormous responsibilities of my current office as National Secretary of our great party and after due consultations with our esteemed leaders and stakeholders, particularly, the Leader of our party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it has become necessary to emphatically state that I shall not be contesting the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election.

“The demands of national assignment, particularly the imperative of strengthening our party structures and the responsibilities of preparing for the 2027 general elections, require my unwavering commitment to the unity, success and stability of our party at all levels.”

He noted that his decision does not signify a withdrawal from progressive visions but a renewed pledge to deepen his commitment to continue working with leaders of APC in Osun State and Nigeria to nurture and support emerging political leaders in the party.

Basiru vowed that the Alubarika Movement will work with all vigour to support the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

On the 2026 Osun State governorship election, he expressed confidence that APC will wrestle power from the incumbent governror, asserting that his party is too formidable for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s government.

He added that “I don’t have any doubts that our party, APC is strong enough anywhere to give anybody a run for their money including Osun State.”