Osun 2026: Joining race is a call to service – Omisore

Senator Iyiola Omisore

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has described his decision to join the Osun gubernatorial race as a call to service.

Omisore while speaking at the consultation programme with Olorunda and Osogbo local government council areas stakeholders on Wednesday in Osogbo, said stakeholders in the state prevailed on him to join the race with a view to rescuing the state from poor governance.

While stressing the need for a primary election in choosing the party’s candidate, the former deputy governor said his experience and capacity both in private and public space guaranteed his readiness to pilot the affairs of the state to greater height.

His words, “Stakeholders in our party prevailed on me to join the race to rescue the state from bad governance. I have served as deputy governor, a Senator and National Secretary of the APC, my wealth of experience attest to my capacity to pilot the affairs of the State.

“If we fail to give a viable aspirant the ticket, we will fail and lose. We must consider an aspirant who had held an elective position to run for 2026 guber race.

“We must not leave the party ticket on the free will of an individual to be the governor, it will be impossible, the governorship of a state must be a collective testimony across the board of stakeholders, all interest groups, voting population of the aspirant must be involved.

“Governorship seat should not be given based on friendship, you should not hire your friend for a job he can’t deliver. All of us who are contesting this race, are all brothers”.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Omisore movement Coordinator, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa said party stakeholders acceptability of Omisore is overwhelming, hence, expressed confidence of winning the primary election next month.