Ondo police nab 4 suspected ritualists, kidnappers, armed robbers

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A four-man suspected kidnapping, armed robbery and ritual gang has been arrested by police detectives in Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects include the gang leader, Ifeoluwa Julius and three members of his gang, all residents of Ogbese town, who have been implicated in series of kidnapping, armed robbery and ritual-related offences.

Police source said members of the gang had long remained on the command’s watch list due to mounting intelligence linking them to criminal activities within the area.

The source said: “Further intelligence revealed that the suspects had recently returned from a location where they procured criminal charms intended to fortify themselves for future criminal undertakings.

“Acting promptly on this credible intelligence, operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, unit launched a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation on the outskirts of Ogbese town.

“This precise and strategic approach led to the arrest of the four suspects, demonstrating the command’s resolve to proactively dismantle emerging criminal threats.”

Contacted, the state police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, said “during interrogation, Ifeoluwa Julius admitted to being a ritualist and confirmed, along with his gang members, their involvement in multiple kidnapping incidents within the Ogbese axis.”

“In the course of the operation, several incriminating items were recovered from Ifeoluwa Julius.

“They include one expended cartridge, fetish items, and red and white cloth stained with blood

“These recoveries aligned with the suspects’ subsequent confessions.

“He further disclosed that their recent trip was deliberately undertaken to acquire additional criminal fortifications to enhance their capacity for further nefarious activities.”

The police image maker, commended the SWAT operatives for their professionalism, vigilance, and tactical efficiency throughout the operation.