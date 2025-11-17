Nigeria’s aviation industry most viable, under-exploited — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured potential partners and foreign investors that the right time to invest in Nigeria’s aviation is now, as the industry remains under-exploited but most viable in Africa.

He made this known at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC) 2025 on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference is “Elevating the Nigerian Aviation Industry Through Investment, Partnership and Global Engagements.”

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, the president said, “Nigeria has over 220 million people and the largest domestic aviation market on the continent with a strategic geographic location, ideal for trans-African and intercontinental linkages.

According to him, Africa’s 1.7 trillion dollar regional market, driven by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), depends heavily on efficient air logistics.

He added that the growing middle class and travel demand were expected to double within a decade, and there was massive demand in cargo, MRO, leasing, charter services, and aviation-linked real estate.

He explained that “these are not abstract possibilities; they are real market opportunities ready for investors.

“These areas with core potential include aviation cargo and agro-export corridors involving dedicated cargo terminals in Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Makurdi, integration with Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones and cold-chain infrastructure for perishables.

“MRO infrastructure aimed at reducing aircraft maintenance capital flight, attracting global MRO players to partner with local investors, and development of Smart and Green Airports involving renewable energy integration.”

According to Tinubu, these emerging areas align directly with the administration’s economic diversification, growth and job creation goals.

“This administration shall remain focused on safety, efficiency and sustainability in the sector. We also renew our commitment to implementing civil aviation policy reforms, embracing renewable energy solutions for airport operations, and developing smart, secure and customer-friendly terminals,” he said.

On the conference theme, Tinubu said it tallied with the focus of his administration in transforming aviation into a critical engine for national growth and global competitiveness to drive job creation and wealth.

He added that the aviation industry remained one of the most technologically advanced in the world, vital in connecting people and markets, driving tourism and trade and supporting countless jobs across sectors.

He recounted the significant strides recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda in infrastructure, including the launch of new international terminals in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Some others, he added, were major rehabilitation works in Abuja, Enugu, Kano, and other airports to meet global safety and efficiency requirements.

Others are strengthening of regulatory oversight, with enhanced collaboration between NCAA, ICAO, IATA, and NCAT to elevate industry standards.

He also noted the expansion of cargo, hangar, and MRO facilities in Lagos and Kano to position Nigeria as West Africa’s logistics and aircraft-maintenance hub, among others.

The president said, “These interventions are building blocks for a modern aviation ecosystem anchored on efficiency, private sector investment, safety and international competitiveness.

“Government cannot shoulder these responsibilities alone but shall continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“The aviation sector in Nigeria is part of the global systems, as it must comply with prescribed standards and practices.

“This dictates that Nigeria must continue to open the windows of opportunities for investment, partnership and global engagement.

“The goal of this administration is to build on past efforts so as to make Nigeria a preferred destination for aviation investment.

“We are already on track through the simplification of regulatory procedures, promoting transparency and offering incentives in areas such as airport infrastructure, aircraft leasing, maintenance and training.”

According to him, the government is also working on fiscal reforms that will ensure clarity and lend its hand to overall investment and policy coherence.

Commending the FAAN leadership, the president called for more collaborations among aviation stakeholders to position the sector for global competitiveness.

NAN reports that the two-day event drew stakeholders from across the aviation ecosystem to chart solution-driven strategies in strengthening the sector for global investment opportunities. (NAN)