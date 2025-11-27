Nigerian newspapers review: [Insecurity] Tinubu declares emergency

Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu ordering an emergency response to insecurity in the country and directing the army and police to expand their personnel.

Another headline features a vigilante group in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba Bunu LGA of Kogi State, stopping bandits from invading Kiri High School and thwarting an attempted abduction of students.

Vanguard also reports that amid rising insecurity marked by banditry and frequent kidnappings, Senator Seriake Dickson has said that President Tinubu needs to be given an honest assessment of the situation.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that the Senate called for urgent action, warning that Nigeria’s security crisis is nearing collapse while also seeking the death penalty for kidnappers.

The Punch reports that President Tinubu forwarded the names of three ambassador-nominees to the Senate for screening.

Finally, The Nation reports that the first lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Idris, urged parents not to pull their children out of school following their release from captivity after nine days.

Vanguard News