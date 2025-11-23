‘Nigeria will not disintegrate’ – Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, says Nigeria will remain one and indivisible entity and will overcome its challenges.

Mrs Tinubu spoke on Sunday at the thanksgiving service for the investiture and presentation of Most Rev. Sunday Onuoha as Archbishop on Special Duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, at the event held at Methodist Unity Cathedral, Abuja, the First Lady was represented by Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

Mrs Tinubu, who said that the nation’s hope lies in the hands of God, called on Nigerians to continue praying for the country, the Church, and God’s guidance.

She emphasised that while Nigeria welcomes help from other countries, it will never be intimidated or become a disgraceful nation.

“Nigeria will not disintegrate. Nigeria will remain one indivisible entity. God will be with Nigeria.”

“We shall celebrate the coming Christmas in peace and in joy, and it shall be well with Nigeria.

“I wish the Archbishop well in his new role,” she said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said Nigeria needed foreign partnership to tackle its security challenges.

He expressed support for foreign partnerships in addressing insecurity in the country.

According to him, the government can work with international allies to tackle security challenges without compromising the nation’s sovereignty.

“The President is a democrat and is open to partnerships that will benefit the country,” he said.

Kalu also emphasised the importance of stakeholders’ engagement in addressing the country’s challenges.

He noted that the Church plays a vital role in promoting peace, unity, and progress.

The lawmaker also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and faith-based organisations in building a nation.

“We cannot build a nation without having stakeholders on the table.

“The Church must bring messages of hope, peace, and unity to inspire progress and nation-building ”, he said.

Kalu praised Archbishop Onuoha for his commitment to peacebuilding and his ability to bridge the gap between the state and faith communities.

“The man who was decorated as Archbishop today has shown that being in the church does not mean turning your back on the states. He has been the man anchoring such a conversation.”

On his part, Archbishop Onuoha, in an interview with newsmen, emphasised that Nigeria needs assistance from all quarters to overcome its problems, particularly insecurity.

According to Onuoha, the country’s situation is dire and requires collective effort to address the issues.

Onuoha added that Nigerians should not live in denial about the country’s challenges, particularly insecurity.

“We need help. If somebody thinks we don’t need help, that person is in denial.

“Seeking help in security matters is no different from seeking financial assistance or other forms of support,” he said

The Archbishop called for an end to the blame game and demonisation of others, stressing that the loss of human life is a tragedy that transcends religious and ethnic divides.

Onuoha pledged to work with the Church and other stakeholders to promote peace and unity in Nigeria.

Vanguard News