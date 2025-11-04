Nigeria, Hungary sign MoU on water cooperation

Nigeria and Hungary have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance academic and technical cooperation in water management, innovation, and climate resilience.

The agreement, sealed between the Budapest University of Technology and Economics and Nigeria’s National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) in Kaduna, was a major highlight of the Nigeria–Hungary Water Forum in Abuja on Tuesday.

The forum, attended by government officials, engineers, and researchers, aims to deepen collaboration in water management, technology development, and the pursuit of sustainable solutions to address Nigeria’s water-related challenges.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, described the pact as a significant step toward enhancing technical capacity, fostering research collaboration, and driving innovation in water resources development.

He said the partnership would promote advanced training for Nigerian engineers, support joint research on water security and climate adaptation, and enhance expertise exchange in flood control and basin management.

Utsev noted that the renewed engagement was built on an earlier 2016 MoU that established a framework for knowledge sharing and cooperation in water resource management between both countries.

He added that Nigeria faced growing water challenges driven by rapid population growth, urbanisation, and climate change, which had led to flooding and limited access to safe water, especially in rural areas.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, he said the government had prioritised water security and sanitation as key components of national development and poverty reduction strategies.

Utsev explained that collaboration with Hungary complemented projects such as the River Basin Revitalisation Programme and flood control works along the River Niger and other major water basins.

According to him, Hungary’s experience in water engineering, wastewater treatment, and flood management will support Nigeria’s efforts to reform and modernise its water infrastructure.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work with Hungarian firms to develop sustainable projects that enhance water supply, agriculture, and environmental protection through innovative solutions.

In his remarks, Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Lóránd Endreffy, described the forum as a milestone in bilateral relations and pledged Hungary’s readiness to share its expertise and technology.

He said Hungary’s advanced water infrastructure and strong engineering tradition made it a dependable partner in Nigeria’s ongoing transformation of its water sector.

Endreffy acknowledged Nigeria’s water-related challenges, intensified by urbanisation and climate change, but commended the country’s determination to pursue innovative, long-term solutions.

He added that Hungary’s expertise in flood management and treatment technologies would complement Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its water systems and build resilience.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria–Hungary Water Forum featured technical sessions, case studies, and presentations from national agencies and universities on flood control, rural water supply, and climate adaptation strategies.

