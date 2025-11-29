Malami released after EFCC questioning, to attend another session

Malami

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has stated that his session with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after being invited for interrogation, ended on a positive note.

Posting on his X account early Saturday, Malami confirmed that he had been released and scheduled for another meeting with investigators. He stressed that the reality behind the “fabricated allegations” levelled against him would become clearer with time.

“In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by EFCC, I give glory to Allah for His divine intervention.

“The engagement was successful and I am eventually released, while on an appointment for further engagement, as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continues to unfold,” he wrote.

The former justice minister was invited by the EFCC to answer questions over alleged misconduct during his tenure.

Ahead of his appearance, Malami had said he intended to comply fully with the agency’s summons as part of his commitment to transparency and responsible leadership.

He reiterated this stance, noting that his decision to cooperate was consistent with the principles he advocated while in government.

“I am informing my family and friends that EFCC has invited me to clarify some issues, and as a citizen of law and order and a patriot, I am willing to honour this invitation without any hesitation.

“I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity and accountability in leadership. These are principles I’ve long supported and upheld over the years I’ve spent in public service.

“On this note, I am informing Nigerians of any development that will follow, so that everyone will be aware of what is going to happen next,” his earlier post read.