Legislative aides strategize for survival of Democracy in Africa

National Assembly

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- DISTURBED by the collapse of democracy in some African countries and weakened democratic institutions in many others , legislative aides across the African Continent have concluded arrangements to brainstorm on survival of democracy in the continent.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Chairman of National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum ( NASSLAF), Barrister Emeka Nwala said a strategic conference has been fixed for Monday next week in Abuja which will be attended by 7,500 legislative aides across the various African parliaments .

According to him, the conference which comes under the theme: “ Empowering Legislative Aides as Strategic Drivers of Parliamentary Effectiveness in African Nations, is essentially designed to strengthen the capacities of African legislative aides and to build strong regional partnerships and cooperation required to reinforce parliamentary and democratic processes in Africa .

Nwala said : “We are not unaware of the collapse of democracy in some African nations resulting in the return of military governance in countries such as Niger, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso and so on.

” It is also evidence-based that parliamentary structures in some Africa nations are struggling due to weak democratic institutions.

“These worrisome realities echo the urgent need to prioritize initiatives desired to strengthen African legislative aides to play efficient role to consolidate democracy in the region”.

The Chairman who noted that the planned conference will also explore the growing strategic roles of legislative aides in legislative research, democratic accountability, digital governance, and institutional performance as critical areas to build desirable legislative aides assets, said, “In the history of Africa, this is the first time, African legislative aides are coming together to brainstorm, build networks, partnerships and capacities for the common good and development of the region.”

He listed the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly of the Republic of South Sudan, Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba, the Nigeria Vice President, H.E Senator Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio,Speaker of the House of Representatives , Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, among others as eminent democrats and parliamentarians, expected at the conference.