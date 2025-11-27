Lamido demands dissolution of PDP’s Ibadan convention

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The former governor of Jigawa State and a bigwig in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Sule Lamido has demanded for the immediate dissolution of the Party’s Ibadan convention that produced Kabiru Tanimu Turaki as the National Chairman.

Lamido made the call at his Kano office while receiving hundreds of his political followers, including former local government chairmen, commissioners, and other political appointees who served under his administration in Jigawa state.

The PDP bigwig insisted that the tenure of the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, has not elapsed, and as such, they remain valid until December 8, 2025.

He, however, called for the establishment of a caretaker committee to steer the party ahead of its next primaries as a way forward for the party, warning that allowing the party to drift without clear leadership would endanger both current officeholders and aspirants preparing to contest elections on its platform in future elections.

According to him, “We can iron things out before it’s too late; a caretaker committee must be set in place to check all these issues and bring back the party intact. It will always be in the interest of the party.

“We are in the same party, so let’s all forgive each other and settle these issues because of our party – the PDP.

“Let’s agree that we offended each other and forgive each other. After the storm it rains, and then everywhere will be calm.

“I have received your letter; I have seen it, but be patient once more. Let’s see what happens between now and the 9th of December. If we truly value you, our followers, and we know your worth, then we will find a way out; if we fail, then we will find another way too. Bala, Fintiri and Makinde have nothing to lose; if things persist, then we find our way,” Lamido said.

He explained that his recent court actions were not aimed at securing personal control of the party but at preserving its legacy and protecting his fundamental rights, which he said had been violated.

The two-term former governor expressed regret over the current state of the PDP, claiming that the crises rocking the party are linked to efforts to sideline founding members like himself. “The problem today is that outsiders have captured the PDP, pushing aside its original owners,” Lamido lamented.

Earlier, Chairman of the Ex-Political Appointees Forum, Babanbi Ibrahim, said that the forum condemned the manner in which the leadership of the party has handled the issue of their leader without regard to his honour by denying him the right to contest the position of national chairman of the party.

He said the development informed the decision of the members of the Forum to meet on the 18th of November; hence, they resolved to meet with Lamido for direction and the next line of action.