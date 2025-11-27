Lagos Govt advises trade fair complex management to utilise amnesty programme

Lagos state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide.

The Lagos State Government has advised the management of the International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, to take advantage of its ongoing amnesty programme to regularise buildings within the complex that lack approvals.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, gave the advice in his office in Ikeja, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement was issued by the Chief Public Affairs Officer of Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Adetola Kehinde-Akinsanya.

Olumide said that some Federal Government ministries, departments and agencies had already embraced the programme.

He listed some agencies, such as the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, noting that they had begun regularising their buildings under the amnesty programme.

The commissioner advised the management of the trade fair complex to obtain planning permits for all affected structures within the amnesty period.

According to him, the amnesty was approved by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Building approval is not negotiable for all structures in Lagos State, as provided by the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of 2019 (as amended),” Olumide said.

He said that owners of buildings without approval should key into the programme to avoid future enforcement actions.

He said that proper planning approval was important for achieving a livable, sustainable city.

The commissioner said the current amnesty window, the third under the Sanwo-Olu administration, began on Nov. 1 and would end on Dec. 31.

He added that all penal fees would be waived during the period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu reintroduced the Planning Permit Amnesty Programme following appeals from property owners, who missed earlier opportunities to regularise their buildings.

This is the third time the programme has been revived to assist owners of unapproved buildings to regularise their property without paying the usual penal fees for building without a permit.

The programme would help property owners avoid legal issues, enforcement actions, and penalties, while ensuring proper documentation of developments across the state.

To obtain a planning permit, property owners are required to submit proof of ownership or title documents, a survey plan, architectural “as-built” drawings, and, where necessary, structural, electrical, and mechanical drawings.

Other requirements include a non-destructive integrity test report, structural stability and indemnity letter, land use planning analysis report, evidence of tax compliance, and other relevant supporting documents.

Vanguard News