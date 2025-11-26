Kogi LG boss debunks alleged kidnapping of Kiri High School students

The Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi, Dare Zacheus, has debunked the alleged kidnapping of students of the Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba, in the state by bandits.

The chairman gave the clarification in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Omofa John, on Wednesday in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that speculations were rife on Wednesday that students of the school were kidnapped.

The chairman stated that attacks by the bandits were repelled by a team of security personnel in the area.

“In the interest of clarity and public understanding, we wish to confirm the attack by bandits, but they were repelled by our team of security men.

“Aside from a hunter and another man, who was hit by stray bullets, no student was kidnapped.

“Currently, the joint teams of security tactical units and local vigilantes are combing the surrounding bushes to fish out the bandits,” the chairman stated.

He, however, urged calm and urged residents of the area to go about their normal activities.

Vanguard News