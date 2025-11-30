Kanu’s brother alleges plot to frame, jail him over IPOB spokesman identity controversy

By Steve Oko

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged a plot by what he called “Igbo enemies” to frame and imprison him by falsely linking him to the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

Prince Emmanuel raised the alarm while reacting to an online article published by City Post and authored by one Stanley George, which claimed there was a “growing narrative” suggesting that he and Emma Powerful are the same person.

The article, titled “Prince Fineboy Kanu, the Emma Powerful Controversy, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s Call for Peace in the South East,” compared the influence of statements issued by the IPOB spokesperson to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s peace efforts in the region. It also alleged that the agitation for Biafra had become a “family business” for the Kanus.

But in a strongly worded response, Prince Emmanuel described the publication as “sponsored media propaganda” designed to incite security agencies against him and advance what he called a covert agenda to weaken the Igbo nation.

‘A Lame and Laughable Attempt’

Prince Emmanuel vehemently denied being the same person as Emma Powerful, dismissing the claim as “too lame and laughable.”

“Ordinarily, I would have refrained from dignifying this gibberish with a response if not for those who are gullible,” he said. “My major concentration at the moment is to provide care for my brother who is a prisoner of conscience and a victim of Nigeria’s injustice and entrenched hatred for the Igbo.”

He alleged a conspiracy by “traitors camouflaging as Igbo leaders” who, according to him, were working with external forces to sabotage Igbo interests.

“We know that this is an orchestrated plot by the enemies to frame me up, and possibly confine me somewhere the way they did to my brother,” he said. “They are already known for whom they are, and no amount of propaganda can change public perception about their true identity. History will judge them.”

Security Agencies Know Emma Powerful’s Identity — Emmanuel

Prince Emmanuel maintained that security agencies were fully aware of Emma Powerful’s existence and identity, noting that the IPOB spokesman once granted a telephone interview to Channels Television.

He urged the public to disregard the article, describing it as “misleading and malicious.”

Focus Remains on Nnamdi Kanu’s Welfare

Prince Emmanuel stressed that his priority remains the welfare of his incarcerated brother and dismissed attempts to link him to IPOB communications as part of a broader plan to target him.

“This is a desperate attempt to rope me in,” he said. “But the truth is clear, and those behind this ungodly plot will not succeed.”