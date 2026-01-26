IPOB hails Anambra Sit-at-Home, criticises Soludo over alleged threats to markets

Soludo

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended residents of Anambra State for observing a sit-at-home protest in solidarity with its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, while criticising Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo over what it described as threats to shut markets in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the sit-at-home was peacefully observed and reflected what it described as the resolve of Anambra people to demand the release of Kanu.

The group praised residents for what it called their “courage and sacrifice,” stating that the action demonstrated a commitment to justice and freedom. IPOB reiterated its call for the unconditional release of its leader, describing the demand as central to its agitation.

IPOB expressed disappointment with Governor Soludo, alleging that his administration had threatened market closures in response to the sit-at-home. The group said such actions, if carried out, would amount to intimidation of citizens exercising what it described as a lawful and peaceful protest.

The separatist group urged traders and residents in Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka and other parts of the state to resume normal business activities, insisting that citizens should not be punished for participating in a protest.

According to IPOB, sit-at-home actions are a form of civil disobedience aimed at drawing attention to perceived injustice, and should not be met with coercive measures. The group argued that democratic governance requires tolerance for dissent and respect for freedom of expression.

IPOB further stated that elected officials should prioritise dialogue and advocacy, particularly regarding Kanu’s detention, rather than confrontations with the populace.

The group concluded by urging its supporters and the wider Igbo community to remain peaceful and disciplined, while restating that its primary demand remains the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.