I’ve only dated older men — Seyi Hunter

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, filmmaker and fast-rising adult-lifestyle entrepreneur Seyi Hunter in a recent conversation with Potpourri Hunter opens up about her personal life, career evolution, and the philosophy guiding her next big moves — and she does so with a characteristic mix of humor, honesty, and audacity.

For many, her revelation may be surprising, but for Seyi Hunter, it is simply her truth: she has only ever dated older men — from their late 50s up to their 90s.

“Some young women truly connect with older men emotionally and intellectually,” she explains while reacting to conversations sparked by the Regina Daniels–Ned Nwoko dynamic. “Age doesn’t automatically mean issues. It takes maturity, understanding and shared values to make it work.”

Then she adds, unapologetically: “Personally, I’ve only dated older men. Men in their 50s to 90s… I haven’t met anyone below 58.”

It is a candid confession, one that reflects both her personal preference and her belief that relationships should be shaped by compatibility, not public opinion.

While Hunter’s personal life draws attention, her work life is just as dynamic. Her latest achievement — the release of her pet project on Prime TV — is something she describes as “a big deal.”

But the actress is not keeping herself confined to traditional Nollywood structures. She’s diving deeper into a world she calls “a sprinkle of adventure.” From curating luxury tours to launching the SinfulFriday Walk-In Center, her expanding brand blends tourism, intimacy education, and unconventional entertainment.

The center, she says, offers sexual counseling, “rub & tug” experiences, and monthly live practical sessions — all part of her mission to create safe spaces for adult expression.

“Basically, I’m living soft and keeping things exciting,” she says with a laugh.

On Body Enhancement: A Door-Opener, Not a Career

Hunter approaches the subject of body enhancement with a mix of realism and caution. She acknowledges that in Nollywood and entertainment at large, appearance often plays a role in first impressions.

“Enhancement can turn heads,” she admits. “And sometimes that’s the first step to getting noticed. But staying relevant? That’s all about presence, talent, and hard work.”

Though she is not against cosmetic procedures, she says it isn’t something she would personally consider.

“If it makes you feel hotter and more confident, go for it. Just remember: a snatched body might open doors, but a powerful performance keeps them open. For me, it’s not worth risking my life.”

Escaping Pressure — Literally

Life in the limelight comes with pressure, and Seyi Hunter has her own unique way of staying grounded: she travels.

“When the pressure gets too much, I run away,” she says matter-of-factly. Travel, for her, is both therapy and inspiration — a way to shed stress while absorbing new cultures, food, and people.

“Planning escapes for people becomes my own escape too. It’s like therapy… with a passport.”

What’s Next? “It’s About To Get Legendary”

With a foot in Nollywood and another in the adult-entertainment and lifestyle space, Hunter hints at projects that stretch across both worlds.

“Big things are coming — on screen, off screen, and everywhere in between,” she teases. She plans to merge her creativity with her passion for tourism and adult entertainment, creating what she calls “fresh stories, real experiences, and unforgettable moments.”

“I’m just getting warmed up,” she says. “The rest? It’s about to get legendary.”